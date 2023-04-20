21 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley over the next seven days
The fun keeps on coming this week thanks to a whole host of live shows.
Here are 21 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley over the next seven days:
Friday
7pm Timeless Comedy Duo at Paradise W.M.C, Martin St, Burnley.
7pm Gary Stewart’s Graceland at The Grand, Clitheroe.
8pm Padiham Comedy Club at The Lawrence, Church St, Padiham.
10pm Black Zeppelin - Ighten Leigh Social Club, Burnley.
Saturday
6pm Top Rope Wrestling presents Invasion at Padiham Town Hall Ballroom.
6-30pm Burnley Lost Souls at Greenhill Social Club, Burnley.
7-30pm Coronation concert in The Old school Rooms, Lowergate, Clitheroe.
7-30pm A Letter of Resignation at Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen's Park Rd, Burnley.
8pm Simply Dylan at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.
8pm Hal Cruttenden at Burnley Mechanics Theatre.
8-30pm Emma Hornsby – female solo artist at Colne Legion Club, Keighley Rd.
9pm Sopranos 'Battle Of The Brands' at Mode Nightclub, Hammerton St, Burnley.
Sunday
7-30am Ride for Lancashire Women at Lowerhouse Cricket Club, Brooks Foundation Ground, David Wren Way, Burnley.
10am – 3pm Learn to make sourdough loaves at Deerstone Bakery, The 0HX, 10 Market St, Colne.
1pm and 4-30pm Rapunzel panto at Burnley Mechanics Theatre.
2pm Western Railroad Club with Jason Arnup at Colne Legion Club, Keighley Rd.
2pm Tony Parkes Legends V TV Soap Stars – charity match at Clitheroe Football Club.
4pm St George's Day Karaoke at Craven Heifer, Briercliffe Rd, Burnley.
Monday
7-30pm Legends of American County at Burnley Mechanics Theatre.
Thursday
7-30pm Lionel at Burnley Mechanics Theatre.
7-30pm Bootleg Blondie at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.