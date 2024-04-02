15 of the best free things to try in Lancashire in 2024 if you haven't already

If you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly day out, why not plan a visit to Lancashire?
We asked our readers to share the best free things to do in the county - perfect for those days when you are looking for something to do without costing you the earth.
Here are 15 of the best things to do in Lancashire that won't hurt your wallet:
1. 5k Worden Parkrun in Leyland
Worden Parkrun is a free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. The event takes place at Worden Park in Leyland at 9am every Saturday. Photo: National World
2. Searching for sea glass on the Fylde coast
Sea glass is ordinary glass which has been physically and chemically weathered by the sea and the shore to create a naturally frosted glass. It can take anything from 20-40 years to form and some of it could have been in the sea for 100-200 years! Photo: Ryanx7
3. Lancashire Police Museum
Take a trip through time and learn about some of the pivotal moments across Lancashire Constabulary’s history. Photo: Daniel Martino
4. A walk around Stanley Park
Stanley Park is open dawn until dusk every day of the year and opening hours are clearly signposted at major entrances. Known across the land for its bandstand, boating lake and Italian gardens, this beautiful, tranquil place is a world away from the hustle and bustle of Blackpool seafront.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.