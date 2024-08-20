13 things to do in Blackpool this summer before the kids go back to school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool in the summer is as magical for adults as it is for kids.

When we took our three-year-old to the seaside resort on holiday, my partner and I recaptured the excitement we’d feel about visiting as children.

Here’s our list of 13 amazing things for families to do in Blackpool:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1) Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visiting Blackpool in the summer.

With all its thrills and spills, this fantastic theme park will always be a hit with families. There are plenty of heart-pounding rides for adventure-lovers, including ICON and the Big One. We visited Nickelodeon Land where my son fell in love with the Blue Flyer mini coaster and met one of his heroes, Marshall, from Paw Patrol. SpongeBob’s Splash Bash was a winner, leaving us in fits of laughter as we enjoyed a water fight with other families.

2) Blackpool Tower Circus

It’s easy to see why the Tower Circus is Blackpool’s longest-running show, having opened its doors in 1894. The stunts and acrobats were spectacular, while clowns Mooky and Mr Boo had the audience laughing from start to finish. The bravery, skill and talent from all corners of the globe were incredible to witness. The circus show deserves its celebrated place in the resort’s history books.

3) Madame Tussauds

Visiting the Blackpool Tower Eye in the summer.

This was such a fun experience! We loved meeting all our favourite celebrities and characters in statue form, from the Coronation Street actors we used to watch on TV as children to beloved superheroes like Thor, the Hulk and Captain Marvel. The lifelike figures were seriously impressive, and the immersive experiences, including a quick pint in The Rovers Return, made for some treasured family photos.

4) Blackpool Tower Eye

Blackpool Tower is remarkable. Who hasn't competed with their family to be the first to spot the iconic landmark while driving to Blackpool? It was my partner and son’s first time going to top, and it was a fabulous memory for us to share. We braved the Tower Eye, taking the 380ft trip into the sky and experiencing the exhilarating SkyWalk. The views of the Irish Sea and the promenade were superb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visiting Blackpool in the summer.

If that’s not convinced you that Blackpool is the place-to-be this summer, why not try:

Stanley Park: A beautiful Grade II-listed park with a boating lake, Italian gardens, an extensive playground and more. Blackpool Beach: A family must-do. Just watch out for the jellyfish washing up on shore! Even better in the evening when sun is setting and the town is buzzing. Abingdon Street Market: a vibrant hub serving street food, cocktails and craft beers. Farmer Parr’s Animal World: Nip over to Fleetwood to feed the animals and enjoy an afternoon of wholesome family fun. Splash: The little ones will love St Anne’s splash park by the sea within the lovely Promenade Gardens. Coral Island: People of all ages will love trying their luck on seaside games like the 2p pushers and funfair favourites like the can knockdowns. Common Bar & Kitchen: The food at this South American street food restaurant – think tacos, burritos and curries – was gorgeous and the staff so accommodating. Sandcastle Waterpark: The UK’s largest indoor water-park, with a range of family slides in a tropical 84 degree climate, made for an awesome afternoon. Notarianni's Ice Cream: The ice cream, made fresh everyday to the same secret recipe, was beautiful.