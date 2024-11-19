17 spectacular festive theatre shows lighting up the North West this Christmas 2024

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Music and tickets writer

Published 19th Nov 2024, 08:32 GMT

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

17 festive theatre shows coming to the North West worth skipping a shopping day for this Christmas 2024

Pantomime season is upon us, and there's no better way to embrace the festive spirit than by diving into the magic, music, and mayhem of these beloved family traditions.

Across the North West, theatres are gearing up to deliver spectacular productions that will delight audiences of all ages. From daring adventures to classic fairy tales, this year’s pantos promise to be bigger, brighter, and more enchanting than ever.

Whether you’re cheering for the hero, laughing at the antics of the dame, or joining in with a chorus of "It’s behind you!", there’s something undeniably heart-warming about panto season. It’s a time to come together with loved ones and celebrate the joy and wonder of live theatre; with lavish costumes, dazzling special effects (we hope!), and plenty of audience participation, these shows are the perfect way to create magical memories this Christmas.

From traditional favourites like Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty to adventurous tales like Peter Pan and Aladdin, there’s a show to enchant every family and we’ve rounded up 17 must-see pantomimes happening across the North West this festive season.

With many of the shows still selling tickets through ATG Tickets, here's our picks for some of the best pantos lighting up the region this year!

Get ready for a high-energy rock ‘n’ roll twist on a classic fairy tale! Packed with live music, hilarious comedy, and plenty of audience participation at Everyman in Liverpool, this electrifying production will have you dancing in your seats and cheering for Rapunzel as she lets down her hair (Running: 16th Nov 2024 to 18th Jan 2025.)

1. The Rock 'n' Roll Panto Rapunzel (Liverpool)

Funny, exciting, and wildly entertaining, this new musical adaptation will be filled with catchy songs that will leave you howling with laughter at the Octagon in Bolton. The Jungle Book will captivate the whole family and leave you jumping for joy (Running: 22nd Nov 2024 to 4th Jan 2025)

2. The Jungle Book (Bolton)

Tutti Frutti Productions re-imagines this classic story, with some new twists and turns to make you chuckle and inspire your real self to shine through at the Waterside Arts Centre, Sale (Running: 24th Nov 2024.)

3. The Glass Slippers (Sale)

This magical pantomime, held at the Middleton Arena, features great songs from our live band, dazzling dance routines, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes, and incredible circus acts. It will be an unforgettable experience for children and adults alike (Running: 26th Nov 2024 to 31st Dec 2024)

4. Sleeping Beauty (Middleton)

