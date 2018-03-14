The Garrick treating Alan Bennett fans to triple dose of drama

British playwright Alan Bennett’s trio of dramatic monologues tackle hard-hitting issues like mental illness, sexuality and alcoholism.

Expect jealousy, threats, love affairs and law-breaking in The Garrick’s stage adaptation of BBC TV series Talking Heads.

Directing is Marilyn Crowther and starring are Alan Hargreaves, Eleanor Jolley and Beverly McKiernan.

The show runs next Wednesday - Saturday at 7-30pm at The ACE Centre, Nelson.

Tickets: £10 adults and £7.50 for students, 01282 661080 (box office open from 10am to 4pm).