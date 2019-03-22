REVIEW: Triumphant Madness musical turns Pendle Hippodrome into a House of Fun

Pendle Hippodrome Theatre Company is transporting audiences to a House of Fun with its latest production.

Friday night’s performance of Our House, a musical written by composer Tim Firth and inspired by the songs of ska-pop band Madness, has brought real magic to Colne.

It tells of 16-year-old Joe who takes out the girl of his dreams, Sarah, on the night of his birthday, only to land himself in trouble when he breaks into a building site in a bid to impress her.

When the police turn up, he must choose between fleeing and taking responsibility, either decision having huge consequences for the rest of his life.

Our House marks another solid innings in a lead role for Barrowford singer Josh Hindle, who plays Joe. As always he gave a professional and polished performance, delivering an emotional and comical clout, with sharp timing and rich vocals.

Olivia Humpage shined as Sarah, showcasing stunning vocals and a brilliant cockney accent. She made for a fantastic leading lady.

Energetic and charismatic support came from Blue Blezard while David Smith made for a loveable principal, nailing a particularly moving scene, the two actors playing Joe’s best friends Emmo and Lewis.

A fantastic comedy duo came in the form of Laura Schofield and Jessica Balderstone as Sarah’s loud, brash and cheeky friends Billie and Angie.

Everything about their performance was fun and confident, from their exaggerated facial expressions to their wonderfully timed quips.

Of particular note were the gorgeous vocals of Karen Huyton, who starred as Joe’s mum Kath, while Michael Cheema was a terrific villain.

There were no weak links in this show, from the principals and ensemble to the dancers and the orchestra; from start to finish the show was superbly choreographed and executed.

I cannot give director Richard Sanderson, choreographer Daniel Mason and musical director Lisa Manley as much praise as they deserve in the 300-odd words that make up a theatre review. So, I’ll be concise: Our House was a funny, vibrant and colourful show, proving exactly why everyone needs a little musical Madness in their lives.

Performances continue on Saturday at 2pm and 7-30pm.

To book tickets visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/