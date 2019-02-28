Pendle Hippodrome Theatre Company bringing a little Madness to Colne with hilarious musical

Everyone needs a little Madness in their lives - and that’s why a Colne theatre group is staging this boisterous musical later in the month.

Pendle Hippodrome Theatre Company is getting ready to transform its home base into a House of Fun with this Madness-inspired production.

Our House will feature the very best of the band’s ska-pop tunes, including House of Fun, Baggy Trousers and Driving in my Car, with the addition of It Must Be Love, written by Labi Siffre.

Josh Hindle, who plays the lead role, said: “This musical is immense. Not only does it have a great amount of fun and comedy, but it’s also sad and thought-provoking.”

After premiering at The Cambridge Theatre in 2002, Our House scooped a 2003 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and garnered international acclaim.

The show is based on a book by Tim Firth (pictured), writer of Calendar Girls.

It is set in Camden Town in the 1980s and tells of London lad Joe Casey as he takes the girl of his dreams out on his 16th birthday.

But his life splits in two when he breaks into a building site to impress Sarah with bravado.

And when the police turn up, he must decide who he wants to be: God Joe, who stays to help; or Bad Joe, who flees the scene.

This energetic show explores the themes of love, family, growing up, responsibility and grief.

Josh added: “I have played the part before seven years ago and it’s the most difficult part I have ever played in the 35 shows I have done in 19 years.”

Performances will run from March 19th to 23rd, at 7-30pm nightly, at Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, New Market Street, Colne. There will be a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets: £12 adults; £8 concessions; 01282 617315; www.phtheatre.co.uk