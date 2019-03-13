Olivier Award-winning Madness musical bringing ska-pop to the Hippodrome

Pendle Hippodrome Theatre Company is bringing musical madness to town with an Olivier Award-winning production.

Our House, which weaves together some of the biggest tunes by ska-pop band Madness, will be staged in Colne next week.

Director Richard Sanderson said: “Our House is not a musical I would originally direct. I am more of a classic musical kind of chap.

“However when the Hippodrome asked me to direct this show, I thought it would be good to give myself a challenge as I knew the show would take me out of my comfort zone.”

Based on the book by playwright Tim Firth, the tale explores the themes of love, loss, family values, growing up and responsibility.

It tells of 16-year-old Joe who is taking out the girl of his dreams on his birthday.

Showing off, he breaks into a building site. But when the police show up, Joe must choose between fleeing and facing up to his mistake, the consequences of which will change his life forever.

Richard added: “For me, Our House is full of songs that everyone knows, it has great vocals, incredible choreography and a powerful story that runs through the heart of the show.

“I think our audiences will leave the theatre with a spring in their step and a smile on their face.”

Performances run from Tuesday to Saturday, March 19th to 23rd, at 7-30pm at the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre. There will be a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets: £12 adults; £8 concessions; 01282 617315; www.phtheatre.co.uk