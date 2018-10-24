Octagon Theatre team triumphs in play about Bolton Wanderers FC at Unibol Stadium

This is a tale of footballing glory and, although the Octagon Theatre team is playing away from home, it pulls off another triumph.

With the theatre itself in the middle of a renovation, how appropriate it is that And Did Those Feet - a recollection of Bolton Wanderers winning the first FA Cup final to be played at Wembley - should be played out at the home of the present Wanderers, the Unibol Stadium.

It’s actually the third re-telling of the story (the second replay if you like) but, hey, you can’t watch this too many times if you’re a Wanderers supporter, can you?

Barbara Drennan puts in a powerful performance as Hilda while Colin Connor, who plays her husband Alf…well, I’ve never seen Colin put in a poor performance yet.

Martin Barrass, meanwhile, completes the hat-trick in the bright and breezy manner of his character Bob.

With any luck, the production might encourage more people to go and watch the Whites – as a season ticket holder, I certainly hope so!

The booking office telephone number is 01204 520661 and the run comes to an end on November 1st.