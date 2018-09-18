New season starts a high note with love at Colne's Little Theatre

Love is in the air this autumn as Colne Dramatic Society opens its new season with this charming tale of romance.

A R Gurney’s Love Letters tracks the lifelong friendship of Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, both born to wealth and high position.

The pair begin writing to each other as children through birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards.

As time passes, their correspondence develops into long, deep and emotional letters in which they reveal their intimate thoughts, wishes and feelings.

Director Beverly Mckiernan said: “It is a beautiful play which will have you laughing one minute and tearful the next.

“It is also an example of pure theatre: no special effects or overpowering music, just theatre as it should be, relying on the script and the emotion created by talented actors who live the parts rather than act them.”

Alan Bailey stars as Andrew while Marilyn Crowther and Carolanne Connolly will share the role of Melissa, with each actress performing on three separate occasions.

Love Letters will be staged at The Little Theatre, Colne, from October 1st to 6th.

Tickets: 01282 861424 or from Colne Library, tomorrow and Saturday, September 29th, 11am and 1pm.