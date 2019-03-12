Lancashire actress and star of Shameless and Happy Valley performing in new Manchester play

A Lancashire star of Dr Who and Happy Valley is heading to Manchester for a female play that celebrates women over 50.

Accrington actress Mina Anwar is the breakout star of Everybody’s Talking about Jamie and can name The Thin Blue Line, The Bill and Shameless among her TV credits.

And now she has been named as the second actress performing in The Thunder Girls, which will celebrate one of the most under-represented demographics in the UK entertainment industry.

Mina will be joining Coronation Street star Beverley Callard as the first two of four female actresses appearing in the northern based play, written by Manchester local Melanie Blake.

Mina said: "I’m thrilled to be the second of The Thunder Girls to be announced and especially following International Women’s Day.

"This show is a game-changer. It’s written by a woman, about four empowering, authentic, funny and truthful female characters, all over 50, who dare to embrace their middle age and yet never fall victim to clichés or stereotypes. It is such a refreshing change to be sent a script like this.

"I believe that anyone, men and women alike, will fall in love with these women as I have done. It’s just a cracking good story! Empowering women empower women.

"See you at The Lowry in September."

The show will run at The Lowry Quays Theatre, Salford, from September 24th to 28th.

Tickets: https://thelowry.com