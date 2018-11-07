Hockey, rivalry and secrets in The Garrick's, Daisy Pulls It Off, at The ACE Centre, Nelson

The Garrick actors practising their hockey skills for their upcoming production of Daisy Pulls It Off at The ACE Centre, Nelson, later this month.
Denise Deegan’s comedy, Daisy Pulls It Off, is being presented by The Garrick at The ACE Centre, Nelson, later this month.

It is set in a girls’ boarding school and is full of jolly japes, rivalry, secrets, night-time adventures and hockey-playing.

Performances will take place from Wednesday, November 28th to Saturday, December 1st, at 7-30pm nightly.

Tickets: cost £12, £11 (senior citizens) and £8 (juniors) from the ACE Centre Box Office on 01282 661234 (10am – 4pm), Monday to Friday.

Season tickets: contact Martin Chadwick on 07788 554939.