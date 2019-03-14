Free children's acting and TV workshop at Burnley Mechanics

Children can enjoy a free acting and TV workshop with industry professionals at the Burnley Mechanics.

Initiate Theatre Acting Academy are hosting the classes for young people aged six to 18 on Tuesdays from 6 - 8pm.

Children will study topics such as: character development and motivation; technical movement; acting for camera; physical theatre; and voice training.

They will also look closely at the work of writers such as Shakespeare, Miller, Priestly, Ayckbourn and Beckett.

For more information, please visit www.initiatetheatre.co.uk