Fall in love with this period show at Towneley Park

Enjoy the magic of theatre under the stars with this period tale about love and heartbreak in Regency society.

Award-winning writer Laura Turner has adapted the classic novel Sense and Sensibility for the stage and is bringing it to Towneley Park, Burnley, on Friday, August 17th at 7pm.

It is the tale of two sisters, Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, who make mistakes, fall in love and experience heartbreak for the first time.

Please bring a rug or low-backed seating.

Tickets: www.burnleymechanics.co.uk