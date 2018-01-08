Comedy tackling dementia swinging into the Mechanics

This thought-provoking comedy with songs from the war years looks at love and loss in the face of dementia.

Struggling musicians, Eric and Kylie, AKA The Doodlebugs, are making their debut together at Paradise Lodge care home.

But resident Vi just wants to join her husband on holiday while Ronnie wants to search for his kidnapped family.

Trouble is, Vi’s husband is dead and Ronnie’s family just don’t visit.

The show will take place on Friday, January 26th, at 7-30pm.

Tickets: www.burnleymechanics.co.uk