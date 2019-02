An international award-winning ABBA tribute act is bringing its glitzy show to Burnley Youth Theatre.

Enjoy all of the band's greatest hits with ABBA GLAMMA at this family-friendly evening on Friday at 7-30pm.

Proceeds will go to Burnley Youth Theatre's Rep Company to help fund their 2019 Edinburgh Fringe show.

The event will include a disco, live music and pie and peas or pizza, and there will be a licensed bar and snacks.

All tickets are £15 and can be booked via www.burnleyyouththeatre.org