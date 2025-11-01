The Wheel has quite the cast of celebs for the latest episode 👀📺

The Wheel is back for another weekend.

Michael McIntyre’s game show has returned.

But which celebs are on the show this evening?

A new episode of The Wheel is just a few hours away. Michael McIntyre’s hit game show is set to continue its sixth series this evening.

Fans will be able to tune after a spooky night on the dancefloor for the next episode of the comedian’s hit show, It will feature a stacked line-up of celebs, including a favourite from Strictly Come Dancing.

But when can you expect the show to be on this weekend? Here’s all you need to know:

What time does The Wheel start today?

Shirley Ballas on The Wheel | BBC/Hungry McBear/Gary Moyes

The game show is back for another series and will be continuing this weekend. The Wheel will return this evening (November 1) following Strictly Come Dancing.

It is due to start at 8.20pm and it will run for approximately one hour. The show is due to finish at 9.20pm.

What to expect from The Wheel tonight?

Launched during the pandemic, Michael McIntrye says that he came up with the idea for the show in the bath. It is known for edge-of-your seat jeopardy, big laughs and a colossal spinning Wheel sees contestants hope to answer their way to a fortune, guided by seven celebrity experts.

Who are the celebs on The Wheel today?

The line-up for this latest episode in season six, will include Strictly Come Dancing’s head judge and other stars. The celebs set to feature includes: Josh Widdicombe, Chris Harris, Colin Jackson, Harriet Kelmsley, Shirley Ballas, Frankie Bridge.

Jordan North and William Hanson will be in the double chair.

Will there be more of The Wheel?

Earlier in the year, the BBC announced that it had renewed both The Big Show and The Wheel for two more seasons each.

Michael McIntyre said: “I’m so proud of the success of both The Big Show and The Wheel. This will take the Big Show up to its 10th series, which is an amazing achievement for everyone involved.

“The Wheel was a show we made in lockdown while we couldn’t film the Big Show, but it’s become equally beloved. Someone came up to me recently while I was walking the dog and said they “loved The Big Wheel”, I have no idea whether they meant The Big Show, The Wheel or both shows, they may have just come from The London Eye”.”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, added: “We're committed to bringing our audiences unmissable Saturday Night entertainment that brings everyone together in front of the TV. With plenty of fantastic brand-new episodes of The Wheel and Michael McIntyre's Big Show coming to BBC One and iPlayer - there can be no doubt that Michael has well and truly cemented his position as Mr Saturday Night on the BBC!”