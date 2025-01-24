The Traitors 2025 winner: who is the favourite to win BBC show as bookies odds issued

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 10:18 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 14:53 GMT

The Traitors has a new favourite to win 2025 series 🚨

The winner of The Traitors 2025 will be crowned in just a matter of hours - with just five players left in the game. Fans are being advised to not get caught out after BBC shifts the schedule for the final!

The bookies odds have shifted massively, according to Oddschecker, after one player won an extraordinary power. It has seen a one-time favourite seemingly in major danger and the balance shift dramatically.

Remind yourself of how the winner of The Traitors is decided - and what the faithfuls have to do to claim the prize. And this is how much money is up for grabs as of episode 11.

Let me know your predictions - and who you think will win. Send them to me by email: [email protected].

The first player to leave The Traitors in 2025, Yin was ‘murdered’ in episode one and will not be winning the show.

1. Yin - eliminated

The first player to leave The Traitors in 2025, Yin was ‘murdered’ in episode one and will not be winning the show. | BBC Photo: BBC

Banished from the roundtable at the start of episode two on January 2, Nathan is another player who will not be winning The Traitors in 2025.

2. Nathan - eliminated

Banished from the roundtable at the start of episode two on January 2, Nathan is another player who will not be winning The Traitors in 2025. | BBC Photo: BBC

Murdered back in the second episode on January 2, Keith will not be winning The Traitors.

3. Keith - eliminated

Murdered back in the second episode on January 2, Keith will not be winning The Traitors. | BBC Photo: BBC

Elen was banished at the roundtable in the second episode of season three on January 2. She will not be winning The Traitors in 2025.

4. Elen - eliminated

Elen was banished at the roundtable in the second episode of season three on January 2. She will not be winning The Traitors in 2025. | BBC Photo: BBC

