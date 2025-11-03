Set your oven to pre-heat because it is almost time for the final of The Great British Bake Off. The 16th series of the iconic cookery competition is coming to an end this week.

After nine weeks of smashing signature bakes, tough technicals, and stunning showstoppers it all comes down to this. Out of the original 12 bakers, just three are left in the tent and will duke it out for the grand prize.

The winner will write their name into the show’s history book and join the 15 previous champions - including the likes of Nadiya Hussain. A clear favourite has emerged and it won’t surprise regular viewers.

But who has left the show over the previous weeks and in which order? Remind yourself of every exit in series 16.

1 . Hassan - South Yorkshire - eliminated 30-year-old Hassan from South Yorkshire was the first to leave the Bake Off tent. He is an Analytical Research & Development Scientist and applies his learning to baking. Hassan takes "an analytical approach to baking". Hassan was sent home at the end of episode 1 | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales

2 . Leighton - Surrey - eliminated 59-year-old Leighton was the second baker to be eliminated. Originally from Swansea, proud Welshman Leighton lives in Surrey now and is a software delivery manager. He likes to play with traditional Welsh/British and American flavours, with favourites like Welsh cakes with peanut butter and Victoria Sponge with key lime pie filling. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales

3 . Pui Man - Essex - eliminated The third baker to leave the tent was 51-year-old bridal designer Pui Man. Born in Hong Kong and now lives in Essex with her husband and two children. While the other bakers may dream of a Hollywood handshake, Pui Man’s got her eye on the show’s first ever Hollywood hug - unfortunately that remains just a dream after he exit. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales