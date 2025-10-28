It might be hard to believe but it is time for The Great British Bake Off’s 2025 semi-final. The remaining amateurs will be firing up the ovens in a bid to secure a spot in series 16’s grand finale shortly.

Nine weeks ago, 12 home bakers stepped through the doors to the iconic tent for the first time. Over the last couple of months, the cast has been whittled down and just four remain.

Three spots are up for grabs in the 2025 GBBO final - and sadly it means one more baker will be leaving in the coming hours. Channel 4 has revealed what week it will be in the tent tonight (October 28).

But as we approach the finish line, you might be tuning in for the first time in a while - or simply need a reminder of the cast from this year. Here are the bakers who have made it to the semi-final.

Make sure you know exactly what time the show will be on this evening as Channel 4’s schedule decision is confirmed. Plus see what challenges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith have been cooking up.

1 . Hassan - South Yorkshire - eliminated 30-year-old Hassan from South Yorkshire was the first to leave the Bake Off tent. He is an Analytical Research & Development Scientist and applies his learning to baking. Hassan takes "an analytical approach to baking". Hassan was sent home at the end of episode 1 | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales

2 . Leighton - Surrey - eliminated 59-year-old Leighton was the second baker to be eliminated. Originally from Swansea, proud Welshman Leighton lives in Surrey now and is a software delivery manager. He likes to play with traditional Welsh/British and American flavours, with favourites like Welsh cakes with peanut butter and Victoria Sponge with key lime pie filling. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales

3 . Pui Man - Essex - eliminated The third baker to leave the tent was 51-year-old bridal designer Pui Man. Born in Hong Kong and now lives in Essex with her husband and two children. While the other bakers may dream of a Hollywood handshake, Pui Man’s got her eye on the show’s first ever Hollywood hug - unfortunately that remains just a dream after he exit. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales