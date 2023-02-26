Outer Banks has become one of Netflix’s biggest shows, with millions of fans across the world tuning in. The show centres around a group of friends, the pogues, as they navigate life on the poorer side of the island.

Throughout the show, there are scenes of surfing, fishing, and living their best island life. Which is accompanied by some incredible tracks which fans now have on repeat. Whether it’s making them a TikTok sensation, or propelling them to the top of the charts, fans have fallen in love with the show’s music as well as the story.

When the show started, the opening scene showing the mischief of the pogues is accompanied by Left Hand Free by Alt-J which has become synonymous with the show. The band even played Poguelandia, the Outer Banks themed festival.

The show really took off on TikTok with the song being a key part of that, giving the song new life in the charts. Even the Left Hand Free Remix by Bliss U became a massive hit with many desperate for the song to become available on streaming, unfortunately, we’re still waiting.

Another song fans have been desperately waiting to put on their playlist is the credits theme song played at the end of every episode.

So, how can you get your hands on the music to accompany your best Pogue life? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to download Outer Banks theme song

To celebrate the release of season three, Fil Eisler finally dropped an official release for the end credits song of OBX, now fittingly titled The Pogues Theme. Eisler made the announcement on his Instagram with the rest of the cast and crew quick to repost the exciting news. Fans were already excited about the single, but the announcement also came with exciting news that a whole album of Eisler OBX music was on the way.

“Single release day! Pogues Theme from Outer Banks is now out on all platforms through @netflix music. Hit the link in my bio! Album release to follow next Friday! Aaaaaand! ….. of course get ready for the SEASON3 PREMIERE OF @obx on Feb 23rd!

“For all you #OuterBanks fans who have been hitting me up about this tune and #obx music in general for two years plus now, THANK YOU for your perseverance and patience. I know I’ve been dodging all of your questions and dm’s and haven’t been able to give you any news until now so it makes me super happy to be able to put this music out there for you to enjoy. Let’s get it!”

Whatsmore, fans no longer have to shazam every song while watching the show, as there’s an official album of the songs used in season three, from Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley to Jack Johnson.

Both albums are available for purchase, and to stream if you have a subscription with Spotify or Apple Music.

Every song in Outer Banks season 3

Episode one:

“Rivers of Babylon” by The Melodians

“Gypsy Queen” by Gabor Szabo

“Bad Love” by Dehd

“23 Minutes in Brussels” by Luna

“You Don’t Love Me (No No No)” by Dawn Penn

“Worry” by Songhoy Blues

“Version” by Fil Eisler

Episode two:

“The Gunslinger” by Tommy Guerrero

“Televised Mind” by Fointaines D.C.

“Psyche” by The Jimmy Castor Bunch

“Rated X” by Psychic Mirrors

“Cheated Hearts” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Unknown song at the docks

“There’s A Place” by Roo Planes

Episode three:

“Gringo Che” by The Nude Party

“Welcome to Jamrock” by Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

“Abandoned Mansion” by Dr. Dog

“Destroy the Empire” by Pachyman

“More Mess on My Thing” by The Poets of Rhythm

“Sunday Morning” by Amanaz

“You and Me” by Penny & The Quarters

Episode four:

“Divina” by Toro y Moi

“Never Tear Us Apart” by The Teskey Brothers

“Boys in the Woods” by The Black Lips

“Palm Trees” by Often

“Astral Man” by The Nude Party

“Silver Timothy” by Damien Jurado

Episode five:

“Time Moves On” by The Nude Party

“Powerman” by The Kinks

“Kilby Girl” by The Backseat Lovers

“Mad Man” by Mike Nyoni

“Your Love Is Too Cold” by Bobby Oroza

“Live Like You” by DeWolff

“The Medium” by Toro y Moi feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Episode six:

“Joe Frazier” by Orions Belte

“The Unknown” by Dirty South feat. Fmlybnd

“Calm Down” by Jack Johnson

“Lemonhaze” by PawPaw Rod

“Riverfront” by Leo Nocentelli

“Automatic” by Spencer.

“I Found You” by Alabama Shakes

“Things Fall Apart” by The Nude Party

“It’s Not Easy” by Ofege

“Let My Baby Ride” by R.L. Burnside

Episode seven:

“Stay a While” by The Cactus Channel

“My Old Man” by Mac DeMarco

“Cruisin’” by Hooveriii

“Hold Me Back” by KB

“I Want You to Want Me” by Cheap Trick (covered by party band)

“Find Yourself” by Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real (covered by party band)

Episode eight:

“Where Do We Go from Here” by Wesley Attew”

“53 Years” by Shawn Lee & The Soul Surfers

“Blood on the Tracks” by Marcus King

“Can’t Fool with Me” by The Spaceshits

“Out on the Weekend” by Neil Young (unknown cover)

“Young Lovers Do” by Tilly VW

“When the Lights Are Low” by The Paragons

Episode nine:

“Heaven on the Beach with You” by Robert Lester Folsom

“Work Until I Die” by S.G. Goodman

“Red Stripe” by Kerbside Collection

“Midnight Wine” by Shannon & The Clams

“Sugar Craft” by Medeski, Martin & Wood

“No Mutuals” by Fake Fruit

“She Was Never Mine to Lose” by Tommy Strange

“Hanging on the Telephone” by The Nerves

Episode ten:

“Guajira Sicodélica” by Los Destellos

“La Pajuelera” by Luis Kalaff y Sus Alegres Dominicanos

“La Cita” by Sylvia de Grasse

“Mid-Town” by Calexico

“Esperanza” by Hermanos Gutiérrez

“La Mirada” by Los Espíritus

“Murder in the City” by The Avett Brothers

“The Tide Is High” by The Paragons

How to watch Outer Banks

All episodes are available to watch on Netflix now. You can sign up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page . Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Chase Stokes as John B in season 3 of Outer Banks (Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution

