Soap schedule: when is EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week
- BBC and ITV have confirmed their soap schedules for the week.
- Dates and times for EastEnders, Corrie and Emmerdale revealed.
- Live sport has caused a schedule change once again.
Soap fans have been told when to expect episodes of major series this week. BBC and ITV have confirmed the schedule for the coming days for the likes of EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale.
Once again live sport has caused a change up to the broadcast plans for Corrie with the long-running favourite being moved around. This time it is due to live FA Cup football.
Here’s when all of the major soaps will be on this week. See the full schedule:
EastEnders
After last week’s 40th anniversary, the soap will be back to a much more normal schedule from February 24 to February 27. There will be episodes from Monday to Thursday - each thirty minutes long.
The soap will be on the BBC on the following days:
- Monday February 24 - 7.30pm
- Tuesday February 25 - 7.30pm
- Wednesday February 26 - 7.30pm
- Thursday February 27 - 7.30pm
Coronation Street
Corrie fans can expect another jumbled around week - as the traditional Friday episode has been bounced back due to live football. The soap will air three hour-long episodes this week.
- Monday February 24 - 8pm to 9pm
- Wednesday February 26 - 8pm to 9pm
- Thursday February 27 - 9pm to 10pm
Emmerdale
Unlike Coronation Street, Emmerdale won’t be moved around as much this week - but the live FA Cup action will see the soap starting earlier than usual on February 28. It will have the following schedule this week:
- Monday February 24 - 7.30pm to 8pm
- Tuesday February 25 - 7.30pm to 8pm
- Wednesday February 26 - 7.30pm to 8pm
- Thursday February 27 - 7.30pm to 8.30pm
- Friday February 28 - 7pm to 7.30pm
Remind yourself what the result of EastEnders' public vote was last week.
