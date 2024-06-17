Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sir Paul McCartney has included UK tour dates as part of his “Got Back” world tour

The Beatles legend is set to perform in Manchester and London for two nights per city only

It marks Sir Paul’s first performance in the United Kingdom since his celebrated Glastonbury 2022 headline performance

Sir Paul McCartney is set to perform in the United Kingdom later this year, as part of his “Got Back” tour.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beatles legend will be heading to South America firstly, performing in Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Peru after promising the countries he would “get back” and perform for them sooner rather than later. Then it’s a short sojourn in France and Spain before his homecoming in December 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCartney is set to perform at the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester for two nights, then heading down the motorway to perform at The O2 in London - however, no further live dates for the UK have been announced, so far.

The European dates mark the first time since his headlining set at Glastonbury Festival 2022 that Sir Paul will have performed on the continent, including his first live performance in Paris in over six years, while the wait to see him perform in Spain has been even longer - an eight-year wait since his performance at the Estadio Vincente Calderon in 2016.

Sir Paul launched his “Got Back” tour in 2022, completing 16 huge shows across the US before performing his history-making set at Glastonbury in June 2022. In 2023 Paul performed 18 incredible shows as the Got Back tour rocked through Australia, Mexico and Brazil.

Where is Sir Paul McCartney touring the United Kingdom in 2024?

Sir Paul McCartney has announced a series of UK tour dates as part of his "Got Back" world tour; where is The Beatles legend performing in December 2024 in the UK? (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

Sir Paul McCartney has so far announced only a handful of UK tour dates, but there’s the potential for more when 2025 rolls around (we hope).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When can I get tickets to see Sir Paul McCartney on his “Got Back” UK tour?

Presale tickets

Artist and venue presale tickets will be available for those eligible for them from June 19 2024 at 9am until June 21 2024 at 10am.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales for Sir Paul McCartney’s performances in Manchester and London will then go on sale on June 21 2024 from 10am through Ticketmaster UK.

What could I expect Sir Paul McCartney to perform on his “Got Back” tour?

Quite the “anthology” of his previous works, pardon the pun. During his “Got Back” performance at Estádio do Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on December 16 2024, Sir Paul McCartney and his band performed the following set (Credit: Setlist.FM.)

Can't Buy Me Love (The Beatles song)

Junior's Farm (Wings song)

Letting Go (Wings song)

She's a Woman (The Beatles song)

Got to Get You Into My Life (The Beatles song)

Come On to Me

Let Me Roll It (Wings song) (With "Foxy Lady" by Jimi Hendrix coda)

Getting Better (The Beatles song)

Let 'Em In (Wings song)

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five (Wings song)

Maybe I'm Amazed

My Valentine (Dedicated to Nancy Shevell, who was in the audience)

I've Just Seen a Face (The Beatles song)

In Spite of All the Danger (The Quarrymen song)

Love Me Do (The Beatles song)

Dance Tonight (With Abe Laboriel Jr dance.)

Blackbird (The Beatles song)

Here Today (Dedicated to John Lennon)

New

Lady Madonna (The Beatles song)

Jet (Wings song) (Dedicated to Denny Laine)

Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite! (The Beatles song)

Something (The Beatles song) (Dedicated to George Harrison)

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (The Beatles song)

Band on the Run (Wings song)

Get Back (The Beatles song) (Dedicated to Peter Jackson)

Let It Be (The Beatles song)

Live and Let Die (Wings song)

Hey Jude (The Beatles song)

Encore: