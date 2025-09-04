Screen Babble is back and devouring the new season of The Great British Bake Off

Screen Babble is back for some Bake Off talk.

Autumn is here and we are guiding you through the best streaming services.

Listen to our episode for September right now!

The nights are drawing in and the leaves are changing colours, but don’t worry the Screen Babble crew are here to guide you through September.

It is a downsized episode with just National World’s TV specialist Matt Mohan-Hickson and host Kelly Crichton this month. But that doesn’t stop the fun as we cook up our early Great British Bake Off takes.

Screen Babble episode for September 2025 | National World

Matt and Kelly talk about how the show has changed - or not changed - over the years and the one constant that has remained through the years. Plus get into a bit of a disagreement over THAT intro to the new season.

The pair dive into the contestants who have already caught their eyes, at least in the first episode. Plus Kelly shares her theory on how the show has got more technical and recruits people from more techy industries - justice for the Bake Off grannies!

Matt wonders about when the great moustache takeover on the show happened. They also pour one out for the baker who had the worst week in the tent in episode one.

You can check out the latest episode here, through DailyMotion or by subscribing to the podcast wherever you stream your favourite podcasts.

Once the GBBO cake week has been thoroughly digested, the attention turns to streaming services. Particularly, how many of them there are and which might be worth your monies!

From Netflix to Disney Plus, Apple TV to Now TV, and so many more. Plus Kelly manages to explain what exactly BritBox is to Matt, it is one of the most pressing questions of our time.

Where to watch the shows mentioned in the episode?

The main show discussed in September’s edition of Screen Babble is of course The Great British Bake Off. Episodes are airing on Tuesday nights from September 2 on Channel 4.

Bake Off will start at 8pm each Tuesday with ten episodes in total taking it through to November. It can be watched on demand via Channel 4’s catch-up service.

