Review: Dance to the music at Preston Guild Hall made me feel like dancing

It wasn’t all that long ago Strictly Come Dancing came live from Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom, but at the weekend local fans got their own little taste of dancing magic a little closer to home on stage at Preston’s Guild Hall.

Former Strictly star and professional dancer Kristina Rihanoff and her fantastic cast presented her own glittering stage show Dance to the Music on Saturday night, a mash-up of dance and music throughout the decades, from the roaring 1920s to present day.

It was an extraordinary mix from Fred Astaire and Frank Sinatra to Elton John, Michael Jackson to rap stars MC Hammer and Nelly.

At the launch of the show, Kristina described Dance to the Music as the show for all generations, from eight years to 80.

The Preston audience was perhaps slightly more on the senior side, although I had in tow my five-year-old daughter, who this year had been enraptured by the glamour and glitz of Saturday night’s dancing stars.

The dancing was right up her street, although it seemed the singing element not so much.

Accompanying and co-hosting the dance segments were Chris Maloney, of X-Factor fame, and singer-songwriter Beth Sherburn.

Chris’s musical talents cannot be denied, he is definitely more comfortable belting out the big numbers, but admittedly some of the links were a little lacklustre and awkward. Perhaps not helped by a rather stagnant audience.

To his credit, he showed his good sense of humour, adding the comical factor, getting in on the dancing and attempting to pull off a little disco groove and funk.

Beth Sherburn offered some stunning vocals and an impressive wardrobe.

Her rendition of Etta James’ ‘At Last’ was breathtaking.

The two-hour show sees Kristina once again team up with her former professional dance partner, Robin Windsor and a cast of six dancers performing 15 different genres of

dance, from the Charleston to the Lindy Hop, Argentine Tango to Hip Hop.

As well as the ensemble dances, the dancers get to show their versatility in individual performances, from tap to street and break dancing, as well as the classic ballroom and Latin

styles.

Rihanoff’s talents in creating and directing the dance extravaganza are to be applauded with a series of touching tributes and a seamless blend of nostalgia and the contemporary.

It might not quite have been so in Preston, but I definitely agree this is a show which will provide a really good night of family entertainment.

If you love to dance, Dance to the Music will definitely leave you with the feelgood factor.

