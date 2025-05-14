Race Across the World eliminated a team last week - but who was it? 🏃‍♂️

Race Across the World has eliminated one of its five teams.

A pair have left the race after falling significantly behind their rivals.

But who was eliminated and will there be more?

Race Across the World has waved goodbye to one of the five teams in the first elimination of the season. It means just four pairs are left to compete for the win in series 5.

Having only started in late April, the BBC show has already eliminated a fan favourite team. Mother Nature had plenty of say in the decision for who would leave the race.

But who exactly was eliminated - and will there be more? Here’s all you need to know:

Who was eliminated on Race Across the World?

Race Across the World series 5 | BBC

It was the hardest episode of the season last week (May 7) as it was time to wave goodbye to one of the five couples. It was a brutal elimination and the result was completely unsurprising.

After getting caught out by the typhoon, Yin and Gaz started the elimination leg 44 hours behind the leaders and so it was always going to be an uphill battle. In their attempt to make-up time, they ended up on a train in the wrong direction and that left them completely adrift.

Yin and Gaz were ultimately eliminated and will not continue on the race.

Will there be more eliminations in Race Across the World?

In previous seasons, the BBC show has only had one elimination per season - taking place around episode three. So you can likely expect the remaining four teams to be in it for the long haul now.

However in years past, Race Across the World has seen multiple teams drop out in a season - usually after losing their cash or running out of money.

What to expect from Race Across the World tonight?

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , read: “The teams discover they are headed to Varanasi, one of the world's oldest living cities - and with one pair almost 24 hours in front, the others are desperate to close the gap. The journey takes the competitors through three countries - China, Nepal and India - and with the mighty Himalayas in their way, they are required to fly to Kathmandu to continue the race.”

