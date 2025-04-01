Public Enemy: celebrated US hip-hop pioneers announce one off UK show for 2025 - date and tickets
- Public Enemy have announced a one-off UK performance for 2025.
- The show marks the first time the hip-hop legends would have played on our shores in almost a decade.
- Here’s where you can catch the pioneers in the UK and when you can get tickets to the illustrious event.
Considered one of the most influential hip-hop acts in history, the legendary Public Enemy have announced a one-off UK show to take place later this year.
For 35 years, Public Enemy has redefined hip-hop with their innovative sound and unwavering commitment to social commentary. Anthems like Fight the Power and Bring the Noise became rallying cries, while the ground-breaking Fear of a Black Planet solidified their status as icons.
Their 2020 album, What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down?, proved their continued relevance, showcasing a message of empowerment and resistance that remains as potent as ever.
The show marks the first time that Chuck D, Flavor Flav and the rest of the group will have performed on our shores in a decade, and with the current political climate how it is, expect “a night of politically charged, high-energy hip-hop, celebrating their legacy.”
Where are Public Enemy performing in the UK in 2025?
Public Enemy will be performing at the Royal Albert Hall in London on June 27 2025.
When can I get tickets to see Public Enemy perform in the UK in 2025?
General ticket sales to see Public Enemy in the United Kingdom take place on April 4 2025 through Ticketmaster UK. There are currently no pre-sale tickets available for the performance.
What did Public Enemy perform when they last played the UK?
We go back to Public Enemy’s celebrated performance at the SSE Arena, Wembley, London back in May 2019 to look at what they played when they were last on our shores.
According to Setlist.FM, on that occasion the following songs were performed live.
- Miuzi Weighs a Ton
- Louder Than a Bomb
- I Shall Not Be Moved
- Can't Truss It
- Don't Believe the Hype
- Rebel Without a Pause
- Timebomb
- Anti-****** Machine
- He Got Game
- Fight the Power
- Welcome to the Terrordome
- Bring the Noise
- Shut 'Em Down
- Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos
- Public Enemy No. 1
- Harder Than You Think
