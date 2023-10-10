Numerous celebrities from across Lancashire graced the red carpet of one of the biggest award ceremonies in the UK this week.

The Pride of Britain Awards, held in association with the Daily Mirror, celebrate the achievements of “truly remarkable people who make our world a better place” according to its website.

Now in it’s 25th year, the 2023 awards ceremony was held on Sunday, October 7 at Grosvenor House in London, hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo.

The winners, chosen by a panel of celebrities and well-known figures, were announced during the ceremony but the whole proceedings will be broadcast on ITV on Thursday, October 12 at 8pm.

From This Morning's Alison Hammond to singer Louise Redknapp, the Lionesses to former Love Islanders, a huge number of celebrities attended Sunday night’s event, and they of course included many from across Lancashire.

Who were the winners?

TSB Community Hero - MARIE BENTON

Good Morning Britain Young Fundraiser of the Year - JACK RIGBY

Child of Courage - RAVI ADELEKAN

Child of Courage - FREYA HARRIS

This Morning Emergency Services Award - DUNCAN TRIPP

Special Recognition - ALAN BATES

Special Recognition - ROB and LINDSAY BURROW, KEVIN SINFIELD

Outstanding Bravery - JOHN RASTRICK

Lifetime Achievement - AVERIL MANSFIELD

Prince's Trust Young Achiever - TSKENYA-SARAH FRAZER

Outstanding Contribution - THE WINDRUSH GENERATION

Which Lancashire celebrities attended?

Take a look at the glamorous stars in attendance below...

1 . Lancashire celebs at the Pride of Britain Awards Collage featuring (L to R) Nikki Sanderson, Helen Flanagan and Christine Mcguiness, Ryan Ledson and Lucy Fallon. Photo: Instagram Photo Sales

2 . Lucy Fallon The Blackpool actress poses before the Pride Of Britain Awards 2023 Photo: lucyfallonx on Instagram Photo Sales

3 . Ranvir Singh The Preston born presenter poses with her Good Morning Britain cast before the Pride of Britain Awards 2023, including presenter Kate Garraway whose husband is Chorley's Derek Draper. Photo: Instagram Photo Sales

4 . Nikki Sanderson Blackpool actress arrives at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2023 with partner Anthony Quinlan Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack Photo Sales