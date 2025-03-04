Dave was in Hollywood to anchor ITV’s coverage of this year’s Oscars and managed to rub shoulders with A-listers at the aftershow party including Liz Hurley, Donatella Versace and Machine Gun Kelly.
He sent these pictures to the Burnley Express. Take a look.
1. Machine Gun Kelly
Dave Fishwick with US rapper Machine Gun Kelly at Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park Photo: s
2. Liz Hurley
Dave Fishwick interviews Liz Hurley at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park Photo: s
3. Hollywood
Dave Fishwick chats to the stars at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park Photo: s
4. Stars
Dave Fishwick chats to the stars at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park Photo: s
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.