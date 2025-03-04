Pictures as Dave Fishwick interviews stars at Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park

By Dominic Collis
Published 4th Mar 2025, 11:47 BST
Burnley’s very own Dave Fishwick swapped Keirby Walk for West Hollywood Park when he attended legendary singer Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles.

Dave was in Hollywood to anchor ITV’s coverage of this year’s Oscars and managed to rub shoulders with A-listers at the aftershow party including Liz Hurley, Donatella Versace and Machine Gun Kelly.

He sent these pictures to the Burnley Express. Take a look.

Dave Fishwick with US rapper Machine Gun Kelly at Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park

1. Machine Gun Kelly

Dave Fishwick with US rapper Machine Gun Kelly at Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park Photo: s

Photo Sales
Dave Fishwick interviews Liz Hurley at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park

2. Liz Hurley

Dave Fishwick interviews Liz Hurley at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park Photo: s

Photo Sales
Dave Fishwick chats to the stars at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park

3. Hollywood

Dave Fishwick chats to the stars at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park Photo: s

Photo Sales
Dave Fishwick chats to the stars at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park

4. Stars

Dave Fishwick chats to the stars at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Elton JohnBurnleyHollywoodITV
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice