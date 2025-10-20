Only Murders in the Building season 5 is almost over - but when is the next episode out? 👀📺

Only Murders in the Building will be back soon.

The fifth season of the hit comedy-mystery is continuing.

But when exactly will the next episode be out?

A brand new episode of Only Murders in the Building is just around the corner. The award-winning comedy-mystery series is continuing in a matter of hours.

Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez have returned to lead the cast for another outing. The intrepid trio of sleuths and podcasters are taking on a case dear to their hearts in season five - solving the killing of the Arconia's beloved doorman Lester.

Disney and Hulu have once again assembled a truly incredible cast of actors for this latest outing. But when can you expect the latest episode to come out?

Who are the guest stars in Only Murders in the Building season 5?

Only Murders in the Building season five poster. | Disney Plus

For its fifth season, the hit show has signed-up some really eye-catching names for roles. The major names you can expect to see in the latest set of episodes includes:

Téa Leoni - Sofia Caccimelio (returning from season 4)

Bobby Cannavale - Nicky Caccimelio (Sofia’s missing husband)

Renée Zellweger - Camila White

Logan Lerman - Jay Pflug

Christoph Waltz - Bash Steeg

Dianne Wiest - Lorraine, Lester's wife

Keegan-Michael Key

Beanie Feldstein

Jermaine Fowler

Dane DiLiegro

Yes, you read that list right, the new season will include the likes of Renée Zellweger and Christopher Waltz. Prepare to feel like Leonardo Di Caprio in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (if you know, you know).

Zellweger is best known for playing Bridget Jones in the titular series of films. She also has two Academy Awards, including winning best actress for 2019’s Judy.

Christopher Waltz won multiple accolades for his roles in Quentin Tarantino’s movies. Including winning Oscars for his turns in Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained.

Viewers may recognise Logan Lerman from the original Percy Jackson movies, which have been rebooted as a show on Disney Plus. He also had a key role in the Prime Video series Hunters from 2020 to 2023.

Dianne West is known for being in movies like Footloose, Edward Scissorhands, and more. She also won an Emmy for her turn in HBO’s TV series In Treatment.

Keegan-Michael Key is best known for his comedic partnership with Jordan Peele - particularly their show Key and Peele. He was also in the Netflix series Friends from College as well as Schmigadoon! on Apple TV.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 | Disney

Beanie Feldstein is known for her roles in films like Bad Neighbors 2, Lady Bird, and Booksmart. Jermaine Fowler played Eddie Murphy’s son in Coming 2 America in 2021.

Dane DiLiegro is a basketball player turned actor. He played the Predator in the 2022 horror film Prey and also had a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez are back as the main trio of Oliver, Charles, and Mabel. Other returning faces include Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris and Meryl Streep.

What time is Only Murders in the Building episode 9 out?

The penultimate episode of the fifth series is set to arrive in just a matter of hours. Only Murders in the Building will wrap up for another year in just seven days time.

Unlike some other high-profile Disney Plus releases this year, Only Murders in the Building comes out on the same day in the UK and America. It means you won’t have to dodge spoilers when you wake up.

Only Murders in the Building will release new episodes on Tuesdays, including October 21. You can expect the episodes to begin streaming at 8am British time.

Fans will be able to watch the start of the season from 3am ET/ 12am PT in America. While in Europe it will be out at 9am CEST.

How many episodes are left in Only Murders season 5?

The fifth season of the award-winning show came out the games hot with three episodes coming out on the opening week. But from episode four onwards, just one episode has been released each week.

Only Murders in the Building is set to continue to entertain fans through to the end of this month - October 28. Two episodes are left, including this week’s instalment.

The show’s fifth season will have 10 episodes in total, matching the length of all the previous series. It will bring the show’s total episode count to 50, once it has finished airing.

