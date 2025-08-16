Jodie Whittaker leads the cast of One Night 👀📺

One Night is set to start on ITV1/ STV tonight.

Jodie Whittaker leads the cast of the six-part mystery.

But who else is in the cast?

A thrilling mystery series starring Jodie Whittaker is coming to terrestrial TV tonight.

The six-part drama One Night is originally from Australia but features plenty of recognisable faces. Not least of all being the Thirteenth Doctor herself.

ITV and STV will be broadcasting episodes of the show weekly on Saturday nights, starting at 9pm today (August 16). It was written and created by the award-winning Emily Ballou (The Slap, Taboo) and directed by Catherine Millar (The Twelve, The Secrets She Keeps) and Lisa Matthews (Doctor Doctor, The PM’s Daughter).

But who is in the show and what can you expect? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of One Night?

Jodie Whittaker as Tess, Nicole da Silva as Simone in One Night | ITV/ Fifth Season

Jodie Whittaker as Tess

Mikaela Binns-Rorke as young Tess

Nicole da Silva as Simone

Bridgette Armstrong as young Simone

Yael Stone as Hat

Bella Ridgway as young Hat

George Mason as Joey

David Howell as young Joey

Erroll Shand as Trevor

Shane Osborne as young Trevor

Damien Strouthos as Mark, Hat's husband

Alan Dalziel as young Mark

Kat Stewart as Vicki, Tess' wife

Tina Bursill as Helen, Tess' mother

William Zappa as Don, Hat's father

Noni Hazlehurst as Mary, Joey and Trevor's mother

Jillian Nguyen as Eden

Harper Simon as Lily, Tess and Vicki's daughter

Jude Hyland as Arthur, Tess and Vicki's son

Fiona Press as Laura, Hat's mother

Wadih Dona as Baris

Les Hill as Detective Clemens

Anthony Brandon Wong as Mediator

Zac Burgess as Jason

Jodie Whittaker is best known for her turns in shows like Broadchurch and Doctor Who. She played the Thirteenth Doctor in the iconic BBC science-fiction series from 2017 to 2022.

She was also in the Netflix series Toxic Town, based on a shocking true story. Jodie played Susan McIntyre in the streaming show.

Viewers may recognise Nicole da Silva from Australian TV shows like Wentworth and Rush. In 2024, she also had a role in the show Bump.

Yael Stone is best known for playing Lorna Morello in Netflix’s Orange is the New Black. She was in 56 episodes of the award-winning streaming show from 2013 to 2019.

What is One Night about?

The six part mystery series was originally released in Australia in 2023 and came to Paramount Plus in the UK a year later. However, it was later removed from the platform.

It is set to be broadcast weekly on ITV/ STV on Saturday nights starting today (August 16). The boxset will also be available on ITVX/ STV Player.

The preview via ITV reads: “One Night is the story of three women whose bond was all but destroyed by the traumatic events of one night 20 years ago.

“Since then, Simone (Nicole da Silva) has harboured secret hopes of becoming a novelist but most of her haphazard attempts have been shoved into her bottom drawer. Now, at the age of 40, she has finally written the one story she could never get out of her mind, and her debut manuscript has become an unexpected overnight success.

“But it soon becomes apparent that the devastating story the book tells doesn’t exclusively belong to her. At the heart of Simone’s novel is a tragedy which also happened to Tess (Jodie Whittaker) and Hat (Yael Stone), her two childhood best friends.

“As it becomes harder to prise fact from fiction, one person’s memory and story from another’s, the book threatens to derail all their friendships, bringing old traumas to the surface of the small coastal community where they grew up, and stirring its perpetrators, who want to make it all go away.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.