A nightclub owner was so overwhelmed with the response to Christmas parties he hosted for under 10s and under 18s he plans to hold more events for them in the future.

Bobby Sethi held the parties at his club, Revival in Nelson, and both events were packed to capacity. Bobby said: “I have been inundated with requests from parents to make them a regular event so we are setting up a focus group with local families and schools for this to happen in 2024.”

The parties were part of Bobby’s strategy to reach out to the community of Nelson and beyond to use the venue which was the former Irish League Club in Walton Street. Bobby bought the premises in 2017 after watching it fall into disrepair after it closed, and he oversaw a total refurbishment of the premises, both inside and out, to a very high standard before re-launching the venue as Europa bar and club in 2019. His hard work paid off and the venue was a huge success and also survived through the pandemic.

But looking ahead to adapting to the new challenges hospitality has faced post covid Europa was re-branded as Revival Bar and Club to give the venue a wider appeal. Thanks to his collaboration with well known local DJ James Sempie, who has three decades of experience in the business, Bobby has brought some of the biggest artists from around the North of England to his venue and he has also provided a showcase for up and coming local artists.

In October the club hosted two Hallowe’en discos, one for under 10’s and the second for under 18’s. And these were followed by the Christmas parties. Bobby said: “I want to offer something for every age group. Children came from all over for the Christmas parties. There is just nothing out there for youngsters to enjoy at the moment so to see so many happy faces was a delight.”