Nineties mega stars 911 will be headlining a 90’s Pop Fest at an East Lancashire venue tonight (Saturday).

Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable and Simon "Spike” Dawbarn make up 911, who in their five years together, scored ten UK top 10 singles and sold 10 million singles and six million albums around the world.

The band split up in February 2000, but reunited in 2013 with gigs and tours around the world, and tonight will be performing at St Mary’s Chambers in Rawtenstall where they will perform a headline set packed full of their greatest hits.

The scintillating event will also be a nostalgic 90’s mini indoor festival with the brilliant ‘Take That Tribute’ playing everyone’s favourite Take That

hits and anthems along with popular Rossendale vocalist Lareena Mitchell who shot to fame on BBC’s The Voice.

Limited tickets are still available from www.stmaryslive.com or by calling the box office on 01706 223 222