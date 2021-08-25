Burnley pub offering £1,000 worth of free food and drink to lucky local

The Star Greene King Pub and Carvery announced the search after discovering that 79% of people ‘love’ their local, with 72% agreeing that summer was their favourite season to visit the pub.

Following the findings, the Star is calling for pub-lovers in Burnley to come forward and nominate themselves for the chance to take the crown as the UK’s biggest pub fan.

Oliver Knight, general manager at the Star said: “After a rocky 18 months, there’s nothing better than seeing our locals back in the pub this summer, enjoying precious time surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

Cheers

“From relaxing and socialising with the family to sipping pints and watching the sport with friends – there are so many reasons to enjoy the pub this summer. That’s why we’re launching our search for the UK’s biggest pub fan, to reward them for their service to their local with £1,000 worth of free pub grub and pints.

“If you think you could be Lancashire’s biggest pub fan, then it’s time to come forward and tell us why, as we’re giving one dedicated lover of locals the chance to spend their summer eating and drinking in their local Pub and Carvery, without spending a penny!”

Interested applicants should visit the Star Facebook page before Tuesday September 21st, explaining in 100 words or less why they think they could be the UK’s biggest pub fan.

Full terms and conditions can be found at: https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pub-carvery/we-love-pubs/.