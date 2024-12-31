And, as these pics show, everyone was well into the Christmas spirit. Here is our fourth and final gallery of Christmas pics. If you missed the first three please click HERE and HERE and HERE.
1 / 9
And, as these pics show, everyone was well into the Christmas spirit. Here is our fourth and final gallery of Christmas pics. If you missed the first three please click HERE and HERE and HERE.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.