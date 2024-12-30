Held at Lowerhouse Cricket Club, guests travelled from across the UK for the bash, including Newcastle, York, Doncaster and Stoke. A fan of animal print accessories and fashion, Sue’s daughter, Jenny, secretly asked guests to wear an item of clothing or bring an accessory in leopard print… and 99 percent of guests obliged!
Here is a gallery of photos of everyone having a great time.
