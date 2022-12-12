Ritzy nightclub opened in Burnley in 1989 and attracted thousands of clubbers every weekend, with many of them travelling from across the North West to hit the dancefloor.

Kitted out with a state-of-the-art sound and light system, the club was located in the premises of the former Cat’s Whiskers nightclub at the foot of Centenary Way which is now home to Buzz Bingo.

One of the DJs who worked there was Burnley businessman Ian Walker who has happy memories of his time at the nightclub, captured in these photographs taken from his own collection.

‘The Hitman and Her,’ a late night TV show, presented by Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan, that was broadcast from nightclubs around the UK,, was filmed at Ritzy, which closed in 1994.

Among the other celebrities who made guest appearance at the club were Steve McFadden who plays Phil Mitchell in the long running TV soap Eastenders.

Undefined: readMore

1. Nostalgic scenes from former Burnley nightclub Ritzy . Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2. Scenes from former Burnley nightclub Ritzy . Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3. Scenes from former Burnley nightclub Ritzy . Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4. Nostalgic scenes from former Burnley nightclub Ritzy . Photo: submitted Photo Sales