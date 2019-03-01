Hit-maker who wrote songs for George Harrison and Jimmy Nail is gigging in Barnoldswick

One of the UK's most respected folk songwriters is coming to Barlick to share songs from her double-award-winning album

Pilot Of The Airwaves hit-maker Charlie Dore is teaming up with Gareth Huw-Davies for The Dark Matter Tour, which stops off at Barnoldswick Music & Arts Centre on March 18th.

Charlie will stun audiences on the guitar, harmonium, ukulele, piano and autoharp while Gareth will be on cello and keyboards.

They'll perform favourite tracks from the past six albums, as well as sharing stories and original acoustic versions of hits Charlie has written for others, including George Harrison and Jimmy Nail.

To book tickets, please visit https://www.barnoldswickmusicandartscentre.com