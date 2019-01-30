Colne Muni's anniversary event marks 20 years of classic soul nights

Colne Muni is celebrating 20 years of hosting classic soul nights next month with an anniversary event.

Guest DJs Bo, Bob, Richard Lodge and Roman will entertain the crowds with the best of Motown, Atlantic/Stax and classic Northern on Saturday, February 9th, from 8pm till 1am, when party-goers can enjoy Colne's Big Soul Night Out.

In the past, the Muni has seen the likes of Edwin Starr, Booker T, Ike Turner, and Bobby Bland hit the stage.

Organiser Roman Korol said: "The Muni is a magnificent Edwardian Hall with a sprung dancefloor and three-sided balcony, dubbed a mini Wigan Casino. The soul nights started 20 years ago and as well as the old Burnley Mecca and Imperial Ballroom crowd we have the younger end keen to try the sound of young America as it was called, Motown and club soul from the Twisted Wheel, Torch, and Highland Room etc."

Tickets are £5 or pay on the door.