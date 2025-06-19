MobLand fans are demanding more episodes of Paramount Plus 📺

MobLand debuted on Paramount+ earlier in the year.

It featured an all-star cast including Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan.

But will it be back for further episodes?

For fans of grown-up crime dramas, Paramount Plus has become an invaluable addition to the streaming landscape. Boasting the likes of Yellowstone, 1923 and Tulsa King, it always finds a way to expand your watch list.

The latest addition to the line-up came in the form of MobLand - a thriller that features a truly all-star cast. Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren are joined by the likes of Paddy Considine.

Debuting back in March, it released episodes weekly through to the start of June. But fans have been left wondering if they can expect more in the future.

Has MobLand been renewed for a second season?

Tom Hardy in MobLand | Luke Varley/Paramount+

Paramount Plus has not publicly commented on the future of the show - so it is not yet known if MobLand will return for a second season. However, Collider reported that following its season one finale on June 1, the show overtook Yellowstone on the app’s own charts.

MobLand star offers verdict on season two chances

Following its conclusion earlier this month, fans have been clamouring for an update on its future. One took to social media and wrote: “Mmm okay, When season two?”

Another echoed: “Mobland is the best show I’ve seen in years oh my god. Announce season two immediately.”

Fortunately for viewers, one of the stars of the show has issued a promising verdict on its future. Speaking to Collider, Joanne Froggatt - who played Tom Hardy’s wife Jan Da Souza in the show - said: “We're just hopeful. We'll keep our fingers crossed.

“Obviously, nothing's official yet, so yeah, we're just very hopeful to be able to carry on the story for sure. I'd love to.”

Joanne is not the only star from the show to speak about its potential future. Pierce Brosnan added: “I honestly don't know what's going to happen. I have some ideas in my head, but I have not expressed those to Guy Ritchie or to Jez Butterworth or Ronan Bennett, who are the writers.

“I have no idea. I don't know. I mean, I didn't know going in last time, so there's a part of me that's quite happy to let it all just unfold before me. Right now, I'm just feeding the chickens, I'm painting, I'm golfing, and that's what I do — enjoying life.”

