Megan Thee Stallion UK Tour: Are tickets left for the Hot Girl Summer Tour and what has she been performing?
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- Megan Thee Stallion looks to still be performing in the UK as part of her “Hot Girl Summer Tour.”
- The “WAP” collaborator was set to perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro however the date was cancelled due to “accommodating a US sporting event”
- The singer begins her tour in Manchester on July 14 before performances in Birmingham and London.
- Here’s how you can get a last-minute ticket for the tour, and a look at what Megan Thee Stallion has been performing so far
With little over a week until the start of her rescheduled tour dates, “WAP” singer Megan Thee Stallion is still set to perform in the United Kingdom.
Though, admittedly, it has been touch and go regarding her “Hot Girl Summer” tour dates in the United Kingdom. The artist was originally scheduled to open her tour at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, however, that was cancelled along with several US tour dates to accommodate for “a sporting event,” according to reports.
But unless Megan catches the same ailment that plagued Eddie Vedder during Pearl Jam’s unfortunate “Dark Matter” tour dates, ticket holders for her shows in Manchester, Birmingham and London are still in luck - so far, the tour is still on.
That’s if all goes well on her remaining European dates, with the musician also set to return to the United States to perform at Lollapalooza this year, alongside another artist who is making a quick stop for a tour of the UK - Hozier.
But for such a big name to come and only perform three shows in the United Kingdom and with a short time frame until her first show in Manchester, is it too late to pick up tickets for Megan Thee Stallion - and what has she been performing during the tour?
Where is Megan Thee Stallion touring in the United Kingdom?
Megan Thee Stallion is performing three dates in the United Kingdom, but they are very big shows considering the venues involved.
- July 14 2024: Co-Op Live, Manchester
- July 16 2024: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- July 17 2024: The O2 Arena, London
Are tickets still available to see Megan Thee Stallion on her UK tour?
There are still tickets available to see Megan Thee Stallion on the UK leg of her “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” all of which can be purchased through Ticketmaster UK.
What has Megan Thee Stallion been performing so far on her “Hot Girl Summer Tour?”
Although information about her most recent show that took place overnight in PNC Music Pavillion in Charlotte, North Carolina, we don’t have to venture too far to look at what she performed.
So, at Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour” stop at the State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia on July 2 2024, the following songs were performed (credit: Setlist.FM)
Set 1:
- HISS
- Thot S**t
- Freak Nasty
- Megan’s Piano
Set 2:
- Gift and a Curse
- Hot Girl
- Kitty Kat
- Cobra
- Plan B
- Cognac Queen
- Big Ole Freak
- Girls in the Hood
- BOA
- Sex Talk
- Realer
- What's New
- Captain Hook
Set: 3
- Broke His Heart (interlude)
- Ride or Die (interlude)
- NDA
- Wanna Be (GloRilla cover) (with GloRilla)
- WAP (Cardi B cover)
- Don't Stop
- Where Them Girls At
- Cash S**t
- Body
- Savage (Remix)
Were you one of those Megan Thee Stallion fans affected when she cancelled her Glasgow show? Have you got tickets to one of her three remaining UK tour dates and are worried about another possible cancellation? Join the conversation below by leaving a comment, or contact the writer directly at [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.