Love Island: All Stars 2025: who is coupled up in ITV2 show - as recoupling announced

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 17:11 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 16:53 BST

Love Island All-Stars is down to six couples after a couple of dramatic days 💘

Love Island: All Stars has announced a dramatic recoupling will take place tonight (February 7). It comes after two couples were unceremoniously ended after both Scott Thomas and Ron Hall quit the show.

There have been three times the players have had to couple up so far in the second series of the ITV2 spin off. Ahead of the recoupling, we thought we’d round up all the couples as they are right now.

Love TV and film? Check out our Screen Babble podcast to hear about all the best TV and film for 2025

The hit reality show will be airing nightly on ITV2 for the foreseeable future - a date for the final has yet to be confirmed. After you are finished with this article - see the bizarre rules the islanders have to follow in the villa.

Sign up for our UK Today newsletter - delivered daily

Casey Gorman, from series nine of Love Island, has been paired up with series 3 favourite Gabby Allen since Day 4. Casey was an early bombshell joining on day two, while Gabby has been in from the start.

1. Casey and Gabby

Casey Gorman, from series nine of Love Island, has been paired up with series 3 favourite Gabby Allen since Day 4. Casey was an early bombshell joining on day two, while Gabby has been in from the start. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Catherine Agbaje, who was in series 10 of Love Island, is currently paired up with series 11 returnee Omar Nyane. They coupled up on Day 19 - after he entered the villa.

2. Catherine and Omar

Catherine Agbaje, who was in series 10 of Love Island, is currently paired up with series 11 returnee Omar Nyane. They coupled up on Day 19 - after he entered the villa. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Curtis Pritchard will be hoping to do better than finishing fourth - like he did in series 5. He is coupled-up with former winner Ekin-Su, who won series 8, and they have been coupled up since Day 4.

3. Curtis and Ekin-Su

Curtis Pritchard will be hoping to do better than finishing fourth - like he did in series 5. He is coupled-up with former winner Ekin-Su, who won series 8, and they have been coupled up since Day 4. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Elma Pazar, who first appeared in series 5, has returned to the Love Island villa - and this time she is coupled-up with series 10 winner Sammy Root as of Day 19. Before that she had been paired with Ronnie Vint.

4. Elma and Sammy

Elma Pazar, who first appeared in series 5, has returned to the Love Island villa - and this time she is coupled-up with series 10 winner Sammy Root as of Day 19. Before that she had been paired with Ronnie Vint. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BoostLove IslandTVITV
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice