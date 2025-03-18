Leaving Neverland 2 will debut on Channel 4 tonight.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaving Neverland 2 is a sequel to the 2019 documentary series.

It follows two men’s battle for justice after accusing the King of Pop of abuse.

But how can you watch it and what to expect?

A sequel to the bombshell Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland is set to air on Channel 4 in a matter of hours. It charts Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s battle for justice after they accused the King of Pop of sexual assault.

The Emmy winning two-part series released in 2019 and was a hit with critics, but proved divisive with audiences. The film made accusations of child abuse by the Thriller singer at his Neverland Ranch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six years later a sequel is set to arrive and picks up the pieces in the aftermath of the original’s bombshell claims. Robson and Safechuck will detail the toll of going public with their accusations and the quest for justice.

But how can you watch Leaving Neverland 2? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Leaving Neverland 2 on TV?

Wade Robson and James Safechuck claim they were sexually abused by Michael Jackson for years | HBO

The sequel documentary will be making its debut on British television tonight (March 18). It is set to air at 9pm on Channel 4/ 4HD and will run for just over an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaving Neverland 2 is set to finish at approximately 10.05pm. It will be followed by Celebrity Googlebox.

What is Leaving Neverland 2 about?

The preview for the documentary, via Radio Times , reads: “Documentary following Wade Robson and James Safechuck as they navigate an ongoing legal battle in their civil lawsuits against the estate of Michael Jackson, who allegedly abused the pair between the ages of seven and 14. The duo share the personal toll the backlash they received from Jackson's fanbase took on them after their 2019 documentary.”

How to watch Leaving Neverland 2?

Channel 4 will be broadcasting the new documentary in the UK. It will be live on the channel at 9pm on March 18.

If you can’t watch it live, it will also be available on the broadcaster’s on demand streaming service - also called Channel 4 - so you can catch up. Unlike the original documentary it is just one episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For viewers in the US, Leaving Neverland 2 will not be broadcast by HBO this time. It is due to a court ruling that the channel breached a non-disparagement clause from a 1992 contract when it broadcast a concert special for Jackson’s Dangerous World Tour.

Instead Little Dot Studios has picked up the US rights for the documentary. It is planning to release it on YouTube shortly after its initial UK debut.

Did you watch the original Leaving Neverland? Let me know what you thought of it by email: [email protected] .