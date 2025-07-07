Lilo & Stitch released in cinemas weeks ago - but can you watch it at home yet? 👀

Lilo & Stitch is latest Disney film to get the remake treatment

The 00s animated classic has been remade in live-action.

But can you watch it at home yet?

Lilo & Stitch has burst back into the mainstream in the form of Disney’s latest blockbuster remake. The original released more than 20 years ago but it has once again struck a chord with audiences.

The live-action reboot once again tells the story of an experimental alien who lands in Hawaii and is discovered by a young girl, who lives with her older sister. Stitch and his human pal Lilo discover the meaning of the word family amid hijinks and adventures.

Landing in cinemas back in May, your little ones might be demanding to rewatch it - but is it possible to view at home yet? Here’s all you need to know:

Is Lilo and Stitch out on Disney Plus yet?

Lilo and Stitch

The latest live action remake - following the likes of Snow White, Lion King and Beauty and the Beast - arrived in cinemas back on May 21. During the pandemic, Disney also released its movies on streaming for an extra cost.

However as the world has opened up in the years since, Disney has stopped doing simultaneous releases in cinema and at home. Lilo & Stitch (2025) will come to Disney Plus later in the year.

But the original film, its sequel and the spin-offs are available to watch on the streaming platform right now. It includes Lilo & Stitch (2002), Stitch! The Movie and Lilo & Stitch: The Series.

The date that Lilo & Stitch (2025) will be available for purchase on digital stores - like Prime Video - has yet to be confirmed. Disney has also yet to set a date for the physical release as well.

When will Lilo & Stitch be out on Disney Plus?

The new Lilo and Stitch adventure comes to the Hollywood Plaza

Disney has not yet set a date for when its latest live action remake will be released on streaming. It tends not to announce this until much closer to the time.

During the Pandemic, Disney used to be fairly quick with the turnaround from the big to small screen. Encanto, for example, released in cinema on November 24 2021 and arrived on Disney Plus a month later - December 24 - just in time for Christmas.

But more recent films have stuck more firmly to the 90 day theatrical window. Moana 2 sailed into cinemas in November last year and did not arrive on Disney Plus until March of this year, for example.

So if you are waiting to watch Lilo & Stitch (2025) at home, you will likely be looking at a release date in the back-half of the year. We will keep you updated in the coming months, so make sure to check back!

Will there be a sequel to Lilo & Stitch?

The original animated movie did get a number of sequels and even a spin-off show, but it never actually saw a follow-up release in cinemas. It was followed in 2003 by Stitch! The Movie and then Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch has a Glitch but both were direct-to-video releases.

A fourth film, Leroy & Stitch, released as a TV movie in 2006. However, Stitch will finally get another outing on the big screen as a sequel has been announced by Disney.

Not much is yet known about the follow-up to the live-action remake, it was simply announced in a brief clip showing Stitch driving his tiny car. Expect more details in the coming years.

