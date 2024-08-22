Ian Stone UK tour: comedian and author set to tour the UK after Edinburgh Fringe - where is he performing?
- Comedian and author Ian Stone has announced a widespread UK tour before the end of 2024.
- The "Handbrake Off" podcaster is due to perform 21 dates in the United Kingdom after completing his run at the Edinburgh Fringe.
- Here’s where Ian Stone is set to perform from September 2024, alongside details on how to get tickets to his shows in your area.
Ian Stone is holding it together—barely, as audiences across the United Kingdom will find out with his upcoming comedy tour “Ian Stone is Keeping It Together” from September.
Described by The Times as "A masterful exponent of self-mocking Jewish humour," Ian Stone is one of the UK’s top comedians, with The Independent ranking him in their top ten, and The Guardian praising him as "Seriously funny.”
His 2023 Edinburgh Fringe show, ‘Ian Stone Will Make It Better,’ was a hit, playing to packed houses and earning a Spirit of The Fringe award.
But Ian isn’t just a comedian; he’s a prolific broadcaster and author. As the host of "Handbrake Off," The Athletic’s Arsenal podcast, he’s earned a loyal following, with sold-out live shows at Leicester Square Theatre.
His book, “To Be Someone,” blends autobiography, social history, and a love letter to Paul Weller and The Jam while his op-eds, including a widely cited piece on the lack of political comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe, have been published in Chortle, The Guardian, and The Observer.
Where is Ian Stone touring in the United Kingdom?
Ian Stone is set to performing at the following locations on the following dates:
- September 13 2024: Firebug, Leicester
- September 14 2024: Hot Water Comedy Club, Liverpool
- September 19 2024: Guildhall Theatre, Grantham
- September 21 2024: The Stables, Milton Keynes
- October 17 2024: The Forge, Brighton
- October 18 2024: The Attic, Southampton
- October 19 2024: The Wardrobe, Leeds
- October 23 2024: The West End Centre, Aldershot
- October 24 2024: Bigg Theatre, Biggleswade
- November 6 2024: Nordern Farm, Maidenhead
- November 7 2024: Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis
- November 8 2024: Hen And Chickens, Bristol
- November 9 2024: Phoenix Arts, Bordon
- November 15 2024: Electric Theatre, Guildford
- November 16 2024: The Strand, Newcastle
- November 17 2024: The Stand, Glasgow
- November 18 2024: The Comedy Store, London
- November 22 2024: Dembe Theatre, Tring
- November 23 2024: The Junction, Cambridge
- November 28 2024: The Hat Factory, Luton
- November 29 2024: The Glee Club, Birmingham
Where can I get tickets to see Ian Stone during his UK tour?
Numerous ticketing outlets are being used for Ian Stone’s UK tour rather than just Ticketmaster or TicketWeb. So for your convenience, we’ve included ticketing links to all the locations below.
Are you a fan of Ian Stone, be it from his comedy performances, his podcasting work or his semi-biographical book about The Jam? Let those who might not be familiar with his work know if he’s worth checking out by leaving a comment below.
