Dutch DJ Hardwell brings his brand of future rave to Creamfields North 2024

Hardwell headlines the ARC stage this year at Creamfields North 2024.

The DJ joins other headline acts on the new indoor main stage such as Calvin Harris and Alesso.

What could Hardwell drop during his set at Creamfields, and is his set clashing with any other sets on Friday (August 23 2024)?

Creamfields North 2024 is welcoming this year’s revellers to Daresbury Estate from today, as gates open and Friday headliner Hardwell prepares for his set on the ARC stage.

The Dutch DJ, real name Robbert van de Corput, is one of dance music’s leading figures, having been ranked as the world’s number 1 DJ in 2013 and 2014 by DJ Mag, while also working with other such EDM luminaries as Tiësto.

The DJ founded his own record label in 2010, Revealed Recordings, who have helped elevate emerging talent from the dance scene including Dannic, KSHMR, Thomas Gold and Maddix. But at one point, Creamfields North fans might not have seen Hardwell after his plans in 2018.

It was during that year the DJ announced he was going on hiatus from the relentless touring schedule that many DJ’s find themselves undertaking, to more importantly focus on his personal life and well-being.

Thankfully, a refreshed Hardwell returned in 2022, releasing the album “REBELS NEVER DIE,” which marked a shift from the progressive house style many became accustomed with for what is being called “future rave”; a combination of techno and progressive house.

What time is Hardwell performing at Creamfields North 2024?

Hardwell will be performing on the ARC stage at Creamfields North 2024 on August 23 at 9:30pm BST, with an expected finishing time of 11pm BST.

Is Hardwell’s set clashing with anyone?

There are seven performances taking place across Creamfields North during Hardwell’s set on the ARC Stage; the following performances will be taking place during his headline performance at the same time.

Charlotte de Witte (21:30 - 23:00) at GoPuff Presents Steel Yard

Jamie Jones (21:00 - 23:00) at Runway Presented by SHEIN hosted by Paradise

Sub Zero Project (22:15 - 23:00) at Misfit

Mozey (22:00 - 23:00) at Andy C presents One 7 Four

Brutalismus 3000 (Live) (21:30 - 23:00) at Teletech

Girl’s Don’t Sync (21:30 - 23:00) at Girls Don’t Sync Takeover

Renegade System (22:00 - 23:00) at Pepsi Max

What could Hardwell drop during his DJ set at Creamfields North 2024?

While Setlist.FM is rather quiet on what Hardwell has been dropping during his sets throughout 2024, we do have information on what his average setlist looked like with the information provided from his 42 dates in 2023.

So Hardwell could (operative word here is “could”) drop the following set at Creamfields North 2024:

Shotgun (It Ain't Over)

Where You Are (John Summit cover)

Laser

Flatline

Lasers (NLW cover)

Live The Night

Unholy (Sam Smith cover)

Oldskool Sound

Pacman

Turn Up The Speakers (Afrojack & Martin Garrix cover)

I Feel Like Dancing

Cannonball (Showtek cover)

Don’t Stop the Madness

High On Life (Martin Garrix cover)

The Oldschool (Olly James cover)

Judgement Day

Acid (Hardwell & Maddix cover)

Freestyler (Bomfunk MC’s cover)

Seduction

Lose Yourself (Eminem cover)

Calabria (Rune RK cover)

Satisfaction (Benny Benassi cover)

Human

Are you heading to Creamfields North 2024 this weekend specifically to see Hardwell perform, or have you seen Hardwell during his most recent shows and have a better idea what he has been dropping recently? Let us know by leaving a comment down below or emailing the writer of this article.