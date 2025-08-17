GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all-time 🎮

Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to release in 2026.

Rockstar announced earlier this year it had pushed the game back.

But will the highly anticipated title avoid further delays?

It might not be hyperbole to say that Grand Theft Auto VI is the most highly anticipated game of all time. The long-awaited entry in the iconic franchise is due to arrive in 2026.

Fans have been waiting for more than a decade since GTA V launched back on the Xbox 360 and PS3. During the wait since 2013 a lot has happened, including Rockstar releasing Red Dead Redemption 2 to massive acclaim.

After being officially revealed in December 2023, following years of rumours and leaks, the game was due to land in 2025. Earlier in the year, however, it was delayed to May 2026, and fans might be worried about future delays.

However, the CEO of Take-Two (the owners of Rockstar) has delivered a verdict. Here’s all you need to know:

Will GTA 6 be delayed again?

Lucia is one of the main characters in Grand Theft Auto 6. | Rockstar Games

Rockstar announced earlier in 2025 that it was pushing back the game to May 26, 2026 to allow further development. A second trailer followed and whet appetites for the game once again.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to feature dual protagonists in the form of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. It will also return the action to Vice City, the site of 2002’s GTA: Vice City, and the franchise’s version of Florida: Leonida.

Speaking about the chances of GTA 6 actually arriving on May 26, Take-Two’s CEO delivered a ‘confident’ verdict. Strauss Zelnick also described it as an “amazing game”.

The Shortcut reports he said: “My level of conviction is very, very high, obviously. We try not to pump expectations.

“Rockstar's whole stock and trade is to have these extraordinary expectations and still beat them. I know that's their goal. I know it's going to be an amazing game."

He continued: “While I couldn't be more optimistic than I am, all of us have to do the work. We have to deliver something great to consumers and then the consumers are going to tell us just how great it is.”

GTA 6 is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. A PC release is expected at a further date.

