With February half-term rapidly approaching, here’s some family activities you can enjoy - rain or shine 🎒🧒🎫

Struggling for suggestions on what to do during February half-term?

From theme parks to taking in the wonderful natural scenery the UK offers, there is something indoors and outdoors on offer this half-term.

Here’s our pick of nine activities all the family can enjoy during February half-term, come rain or shine.

It’s only one week until schools break up for half-term, despite in all honesty feeling like they’ve only just gone back for 2025.

However, those in the United Kingdom will have to place some attention this week to planning for the February half-term, when it kicks off on February 16 2025 (earlier in Scotland, we hasten to add), and given the weather where we are this week isn’t fantastic, perhaps there’s some choice paralysis taking place.

Have no fear though - we’ve once again come to your rescue with some suggestions to help get the ball rolling for what you could do during half-term with all the family, not just selected members.

So here’s nine family-friendly adventures you might wish to embark on during February half-term, with some offering deals exclusively during the holiday period - which may aid your decision making before hitting the road.

So what are we doing this half-term with our families? Read on to find out!

What family activities are there to do during February half term 2025?

Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl are offering up to 50% discounts as part of their February half-term promotion. | Hollywood Bowl

Where: Nationwide

Hollywood Bowl is the ultimate family destination this half term, if the weather decides to continue to be wintery, offering everything from exciting bowling games and arcade amusements to thrilling Putt & Play mini-golf.

With family-friendly food and drink options, there’s fun for all ages. Take advantage of special Half Term promotions, including up to 50% off early bookings and discounted packages on food and drinks. Plus, families can enjoy a fun prize hunt for a chance to win a sweet chocolate treat!

Tickets/Bookings: Bookings available for your local Hollywood Bowl through their official website.

Gulliver’s World

Gulliver's World promises this half-term break that 'there’s something for every age group.' | Gulliver's World

Where: Warrington, Milton Keynes, Matlock, Rother Valley

Kick off the season with a fantastic deal at Gulliver’s World! Enjoy tickets for just £17 per person with the Early Season Special when you book at least two days in advance. Located in Warrington, Gulliver’s World is a family-friendly theme park with a great selection of rides and attractions suitable for younger children. From thrilling rides to fun play areas, there’s something for every age group. Plus, parking is completely free, making it an even better family outing.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer and experience all that Gulliver’s World has to offer, including selected rides and attractions open from 10:30am to 4pm.

Tickets/Bookings: Bookings can be made through Gulliver’s World’s website.

Center Parcs

One of the numerous Center Parc sites that family can book a short half-term getaway to this February. | Center Parcs

Where: Various locations across the UK

The ultimate family getaway this half term; Center Parcs has everything you need for an unforgettable break. Enjoy splashing fun in the Subtropical Swimming Paradise, explore the magical Enchanted Light Garden, and roam across 400 acres of stunning forest. With outdoor playgrounds to keep the kids entertained all day, plus a sandy beach and watersports lake for added adventure, there’s no shortage of activities for the whole family.

Center Parcs also offers a range of family-friendly services, including Ella’s Kitchen baby food available free of charge in selected restaurants, making it easy to relax and enjoy your break.

Tickets/Bookings: Bookings can be made through the official Center Parcs website.

The National Trust

One of the superb heritage sites that you could visit this half-term, courtesy of The National Trust. | The National Trust

Where: Various locations across the UK

This February half term, the National Trust is offering a range of fun and engaging activities for the whole family. From nature spotter trails to stories full of escape and intrigue, there’s something for everyone.

Explore your local National Trust properties and take part in exciting events like identifying animal tracks at Brockhampton in Herefordshire, experiencing a sensory bee trail at Castlefield Viaduct in Greater Manchester, or joining a nature bingo spotter trail at Dyffryn Gardens in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Tickets/Bookings: A full list of February half-term events and prices can be found through The National Trust’s website.

Go Ape

Get the adrenaline pumping weather your young or old with one of the many exciting activities available with Go Ape. | Provided

Where: Various locations across the UK

Go Ape offers thrilling treetop experiences for kids, teens, and adults alike across 37 locations. From the excitement of zip lines and wobbly crossings to the fun of Axe Throwing and Nets Adventure, there’s something for everyone.

Kids can try the Treetop Adventure, designed for those over 1m tall, or take on the Treetop Adventure Plus for more height and speed. For older adventurers, the Treetop Challenge offers hours of fun with challenging crossings, Tarzan swings, and epic zip wires. For younger children, the Nets Adventure is perfect for bouncing enthusiasts, where they can leap in massive suspended nets and play games in the air.

Tickets/Bookings: Bookings can be made through the official Go Ape website.

Chessington World of Adventures

A world of adventures away families this half-term at Chessington World of Adventures. | Provided

Chessington World of Adventures is the perfect place for a family day out full of thrills, adventure, and fun for all ages. Explore over 40 rides and attractions, including the exciting Safari and Wild Asia areas, where you can get up close with exotic animals like lions, tigers, and meerkats. Whether you're seeking adrenaline-pumping roller coasters or more relaxed experiences for younger kids, there’s something for everyone.

In addition to the rides, Chessington offers exciting live shows, animal experiences, and special half-term events. With a variety of dining options and a chance to unwind between adventures, it’s a great destination to make lasting family memories

Tickets/Bookings: Bookings, including short breaks at the theme park, are available through the Chessington World of Adventure website.

Alton Towers

There be runaway trains and pirates galore at Alton Towers this half-term, me mateys! | Provided

Ahoy, swashbucklers! This February half term, set sail for a pirate-filled adventure at Alton Towers Resort.

Get ready for the Pirate Takeover in Mutiny Bay, where you can join in on a swashbuckling adventure and explore hidden treasure. Whether you're visiting for the day or staying for an unforgettable short break, this event is perfect for families looking for fun, excitement, and a little bit of mischief.

Tickets/Bookings: Tickets and passes are available through Alton Tower’s website.

Thorpe Park

Thorpe Park continues to be a mainstay of family-friendly adventures during school holidays, including short half-term breaks. | Provided

With thrilling rides and attractions for all ages, there’s something for everyone, from high-speed roller coasters to family-friendly adventures. Take on iconic rides like Stealth, the UK’s fastest rollercoaster, or enjoy a more relaxed experience on the spinning teacups of the "Storm in a Teacup." Whether you're seeking adrenaline or just a fun day out, Thorpe Park has it covered.

Tickets/Bookings: Tickets available through the Thorpe Park website.

Butlins

The traditional UK staycation - a visit to Butlins, like this one in Minehead, might be on the cards this half-term. | Provided

Where: Various locations across the UK

Butlin’s offers an exciting line-up of entertainment and activities for the whole family. From February 14 to 28, guests can enjoy new shows like 'Gladiators,' 'Animals and Mythical Beasts,' and 'Snow White and Her Magnificent Friends,' bringing beloved characters and adventures to life. With prices starting from £55, you can book a fantastic break without breaking the bank.

Whether you're staying for a long weekend or a midweek getaway, Butlin’s offers family-friendly accommodation and a wide variety of activities, ensuring every day is packed with fun. From thrilling live performances to themed events, your half-term holiday will be one to remember.

Tickets/Bookings: Bookings can be made directly through Butlins’ official website.

