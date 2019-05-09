Reality TV stars' stunning celebration of musical theatre at Burnley Mechanics

Audiences are being invited to join a pair of reality TV stars for a stunning celebration of musical theatre at The Burnley Mechanics.

Jonathan Ansell (front man of G4) and Jai McDowall (Britain’s Got Talent) have combined forces for the dramatic and spine-tingling Les Musicals Live Concert Tour.

This vocally dynamic evening showcases even more smash-hit songs from the greatest West End and Broadway musicals of all time, brought to you by two of the planet’s finest voices.

Tracks have been selected from Chess, Blood Brothers, Les Miserables, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, West Side Story, Miss Saigon, We Will Rock You and many more.

Jai sang to critical acclaim at the Royal Variety Performance in 2011, the same year he won Britain’s Got Talent, while tenor Jonathan has sold more than two million albums after shooting to fame on the first ever series of The X Factor in 2004.

This exciting production will be performed at venues across the country and will follow on from the success of last year’s sell-out tour.

It kicks off on Friday, May 31st, at 7-30pm.

Tickets: £25. VIP meet and greet £57.50; call 01282 664400 for VIP tickets on; www.burnleymechanics.co.uk