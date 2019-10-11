Here is how you can join Pendle Hippodrome Theatre Company's next production

Pendle Hippodrome Theatre Company will be holding an introduction night to present their production of a classic jazz age musical, on Monday, October 14.

Set in Chicago’s 1920, this musical is a brilliant satire on corruption in the administration of criminal justice and the concept of the celebrity criminal.

Following a West End debut in 1979 which ran for 600 performances, Chicago was revived on Broadway in 1996, and later in the West End. Pendle Hippodrome Theatre Company are to stage Chicago in March 2020 and they are holding an intro night for all members, new and old, to go along and hear all about the production.

Promoters said: “We have waited long enough to present this show, so now is the time to bring this fabulous Razzle Dazzler of a production to the Pendle Hippodrome.

“If you’ve ever come to see one of our productions and thought ‘that looks like fun’, now is your chance.”

On the night, the production team of David Slater (director), Lisa Manley (musical director) and Helen Cheung (choreographer) will be introduced and present a brief outline of the show.

Auditions are to take place at a later date and the requirements to join the cast will be outlined on the intro night.

Chicago Intro Night, Monday, October 14, 7-30pm at the Theatre Bar, Pendle Hippodrome Theatre.

Please be aware you must have left high school in order to be involved in this production.